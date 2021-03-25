Bhullar rises on moving day in Kenya, Harding takes 3-shot lead

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar made a smart upward movement with a 5-under 66 despite a closing bogey in the third round at the Kenya Savannah Classic golf here on Thursday.

Bhullar was 10-under for 54 holes and in tied 26th place, up from tied 49.

Bhullar holed six birdies in a seven-hole stretch during a superb round of 5-under 66 on a moving third day.

Bhullar made the cut after a terrific closing hole on the ninth of second round. He had landed an eagle after driving the green and holing a 15-foot putt. ''That felt good,'' said Bhullar, whose first two rounds were 70-67.

Among the other Indians, Shubhankar Sharma (69-69-69) was six-under and tied 54, while SSP Chawrasia, despite six birdies in his last ninth holes, missed the cut by three shots.

South African Justin Harding (66), winner of the Kenya Open last week, birdied three of his last four holes, to pull three clear of the field. He had nine birdies against three bogeys.

South Africans Darren Fichardt (68) and Daniel Von Tonder (70) were in the group tied for third with three others including Jazz Janewattananond at 14-under.

Bhullar said, ''I hit the ball really well today. I found 12 fairways out of the 14 and it was just towards the end that I didn't hit too many greens but the start was pretty solid. ''I give myself a lot of birdie opportunities out there. Even the greens I missed I made up and down.'' He added, ''I rolled the ball pretty well on the greens today. I hold a lot of good birdie putts, like on 7th, and few others on 10th and 12tth. That kept me kept me going and motivating for the rest of it.'' Bhullar moved to 6-under through 12 holes in the third round. That included six birdies between sixth and 12th holes. He missed a couple thereafter and dropped a bogey on last to get to 10-under.

Sharma, who has been holing bunches of birdies and also dropping a lot of shots, had another topsy-turvy day with a 2-under 69 that began by him being 4-under through first six holes and included three birdies, an eagle and a bogey. But four bogeys in five holes between eighth and 12th meant he gave away the early advantage. He was six-under for the week and lying tied 54, up from tied 61.

