Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug. 14

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:26 IST
Soccer-Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug. 14
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on Aug. 14 and end on May 22 following an agreement with shareholders, the English top-flight said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2077213 on Thursday.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022 when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.

The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season begins on Aug. 6 with a televised game to start the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europes highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was inva...

PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust on the private sector presents a tsunami of opportunities for the countrys entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries,...

Probe announced into alleged Tigray rights violations: UN rights office

The probe, which will be carried out jointly by the High Commissioners Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission EHRC, is described as part of the much-needed accountability process for the victims. The development comes after figh...

Global container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal

The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021