Soccer-German pair quarantined after Hofmann tests COVID-19 positive

Germany's midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg as a category one contact ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier with Iceland on Thursday, the country's FA (DFB) said. The DFB had announced earlier that Wednesday's tests returned a positive result, without immediately naming Borussia Moenchengladbach's Hofmann, and that although the player was symptom free, he was quarantined straight away.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:35 IST
Germany's midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg as a category one contact ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier with Iceland on Thursday, the country's FA (DFB) said.

The DFB had announced earlier that Wednesday's tests returned a positive result, without immediately naming Borussia Moenchengladbach's Hofmann, and that although the player was symptom free, he was quarantined straight away. "In addition to Hofmann, who tested positive for COVID-19, (RB Leipzig's) Marcel Halstenberg, who was classified as a category 1 person in the context of contact tracing, must also be quarantined in the DFB team quarters at the instructions of the Duesseldorf Health Department," it added in a statement.

"All other players as well as the coaching staff and their assistants had undergone additional rapid antigen tests on Thursday and they all came back negative. "They are preparing for the World Cup qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday evening."

National team director Oliver Bierhoff acknowledged it was a blow ahead of the Group J opener against Iceland. "Of course, this news is bitter so shortly before the game, for the coach and the entire team," he said in the statement.

"But we are in good spirits that this will remain the only case as we have been very disciplined in taking all the hygienic measures. Naturally, we will implement all the requirements of the authorities." Germany are also due to play in Romania on Sunday and host North Macedonia on Wednesday in the group.

"On Friday, before Saturday's planned departure for the away game against Romania in Bucharest on Sunday, a PCR test is scheduled in the morning and at noon," the DFB added. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

