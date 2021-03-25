Left Menu

Soccer-Comoros grab fairytale place at Cup of Nations finals

Togo, who had already been eliminated and left almost all foreign-based regulars behind for the trip to the Comoros, still had the better of limited opportunities in a drab encounter. The Indian Ocean island archipelago, with a population under 900,000, have only been competing in international football since 2006 but have become more competitive in recent years after drawing more players into the team from the Comorian community in France.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:46 IST
Soccer-Comoros grab fairytale place at Cup of Nations finals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The tiny Comoros Islands qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time with a 0-0 draw against Togo at home on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten record in the qualifiers.

The result advanced the Comoros to nine points from five matches, guaranteeing them a top-two finish in Group G, a fairytale achievement for the small island nation. They moved above Egypt, who have eight points, and Kenya on three ahead of the meeting between the two countries later on Thursday in Nairobi.

Although, with two games left to complete their programme, Kenya could still get nine points, the Comoros have a better head-to-head record in the two matches between the two countries. Togo, who had already been eliminated and left almost all foreign-based regulars behind for the trip to the Comoros, still had the better of limited opportunities in a drab encounter.

The Indian Ocean island archipelago, with a population under 900,000, have only been competing in international football since 2006 but have become more competitive in recent years after drawing more players into the team from the Comorian community in France. Their 1-0 win over Togo in November 2019 at the start of the Cup of Nations qualifiers was a first-ever away success for the Comoros in a competitive international and they held Egypt to a draw at home four days later.

The Comoros are the eighth country to book their place at the finals in Cameroon next January, joining the hosts, holders Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal and Tunisia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable.On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had b...

Amrut Mahotsav: General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp to be held

AmrutMahotsav, a series of events, is being organized by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence. The Mahotsav has been launched by the Honble Prime Minister on 12th March 2021. Salt has played a vital r...

Woman’s paramour kills her son, arrested: Police

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abducting and killing the nine-year-old son of a woman with whom he had illicit relation and she refused to meet him on being called.The police identified the arrested accused as Rajesh Kuma...

Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46 of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021