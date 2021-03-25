Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:29 IST
The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of India vs Oman international football match.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-2ND LD PREVIEW 2nd ODI: With series win in sight, India gear up for 'Surya Namaskar' By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) The immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav is likely to get a chance to showcase his '360 degree' hitting skills when a rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI here on Friday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-IND-WRAP ISSF World Cup: India add gold, silver to continue dominant run (Eds: Collating all stories) New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Indian juggernaut remained unstoppable at the ISSF shooting World Cup with the country's women shooters grabbing the spotlight by clinching the 25m pistol team gold medal following a silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-RAHUL Lack of game time is factor but you need to find a way out: Rahul By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) Three months without a competitive game left KL Rahul a trifle rusty but the stylish right-hander had complete faith in his preparedness, something which helped him bounce back to form in the first ODI against England here.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-STOKES Animated outbursts isn't our way of operating, says Stokes in reference to Kohli's body language Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) Animated and aggressive body language might work well for Virat Kohli and his Indian team but that doesn't have a bearing on England's modus operandi, said their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-RAHUL-PRASIDH Was confident that next player from Karnataka would be Prasidh: Rahul Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) KL Rahul isn't surprised by India's newest pace sensation Prasidh Krishna's smash-hit international debut as he always felt that it was about time that he would join the ranks of big names from Karnataka, who have already donned national colours.

SPO-CRI-LD IYER Injured Iyer exits bio-secure bubble, says will be back soon stronger: Iyer (Eds: Updating with a fresh information) Pune, Mar 25 (PTI) Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer has left the bio-secure bubble here after he was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month even as he vowed to come back even stronger.

SPO-CRI-WOAKES Unfortunately that might be the case: Woakes on possibility of missing Test for IPL final London, Mar 25 (PTI) England all-rounder Chris Woakes would opt to miss a Test at home should his IPL team Delhi Capitals make the league's final in May as ''opportunities'' like that won't come easy in his quest to be selected for this year's T20 World Cup in India.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-FINAL-PULLOUT ISSF World Cup: India's 50m rifle 3 positions men's final postponed after Hungary pulls out over internal feud New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The gold medal contest between India and Hungary in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's team event of the ISSF World Cup here was on Thursday postponed after the visiting team pulled out following an internal dispute with its star marksman Peter Sidi.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN-SURYA Ishan, Suryakumar deserve to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad: Laxman New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Newcomers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have capitalised on the opportunities to deserve a place in India's T20 World Cup squad later this year, said former India batsman VVS Laxman.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK CSK to continue IPL preparations in Mumbai Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Thursday travelled to Mumbai and will continue their preparation for the upcoming edition of the tournament in the western metropolis.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SA-TOUR All 22 Pakistan squad members tests negative, to leave for tour of SA and Zim on Friday Karachi, Mar 25 (PTI) All the 22 members of the Pakistan squad and 13 officials tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday and they will leave the country for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe on Friday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-MISBAH Can't plan so ahead, I take it series to series: Misbah on contract extension Karachi, Mar 25 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday made it clear he doesn't want to look too far ahead and is taking one series at a time, saying the decision to give him an extension lies solely with the PCB.

SPO-BAD-ORLEANS-IND Saina enters Orleans Masters quarters Paris, Mar 25 (PTI) London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament after prevailing over France's Marie Batomene in the women's singles second round here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-KENYA Bhullar, Sharma make cut in Kenya Savannah Nairobi, Mar 25 (PTI) Indian duo of Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma landed an eagle and a birdie respectively on their closing holes to make the midway cut at the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournament here.

SPO-SQUASH-IND PSA Challenger Tour events to be held in Chennai from March 27 Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) International squash action returns for the first time in over a year with the PSA Challenger Tour hosting the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour from March 27 to 31 at the Indian Squash Academy here.

