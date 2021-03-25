Left Menu

The first think I learnt from McGrath was to be calm and composed: Prasidh

Glenn McGrath influenced him greatly during his stint at the MRF Pace Foundation and Indias latest fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Thursday said the first thing he learned from the Australian great was to remain calm and composed.The Karnataka pacer made a record-breaking start to his international career, picking four wickets on ODI debut, as India defeated England by 66 runs to go one up in the three-match series.The first and foremost thing that I observed was he Glenn McGrath was a really calm person and he was never excited or overawed by the situation.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:15 IST
The first think I learnt from McGrath was to be calm and composed: Prasidh

Glenn McGrath influenced him greatly during his stint at the MRF Pace Foundation and India's latest fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Thursday said the first thing he learned from the Australian great was to remain calm and composed.

The Karnataka pacer made a record-breaking start to his international career, picking four wickets on ODI debut, as India defeated England by 66 runs to go one up in the three-match series.

''The first and foremost thing that I observed was he (Glenn McGrath) was a really calm person and he was never excited or overawed by the situation. He was very composed,'' Prasidh told Kolkata Knight Riders website on the eve of the second one-dayer here.

Prasidh represents the franchise in the IPL.

''So, I think that's the first thing I picked from him, because that's the most important aspect for you as a bowler when you are you're playing a game. The most important thing is to remain in the present and stay calm. ''And apart from that, he always spoke about being consistent. So that's the biggest part of it.'' He got a chance to hone his skills from the Australian legend after being picked for the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai in 2017.

Later, Prasidh also went to Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence in Brisbane in 2019 as part of an MoU.

''I was playing one of the university games and I got a call saying, you've been picked. So, I was excited to go, there.

''I had a kind of a challenge then when we started bowling as well. We knew we were the best in the country, like the 15-20 of us. So there came a challenge between us and there was no better place for you to learn,'' he remembered.

Prasidh was picked for the Indian team after an eventful Vijay Hazare Trophy where he picked 14 wickets.

His love for speed was acquired from MotoGP sensation Valentino Rossi.

''I had followed him a lot. Maybe that's where the speed factor came in because I was, you know, seeing him go so fast. It's so much of speed. So that's where my liking for speed came into existence,'' he said.

Then it was his school coach, Srinivas Murthy, who asked him to focus on pace bowling because of his tall frame.

''I was tall and I was getting the ball to move back. So, he's the one who first corrected my running technique, the angle of my running, my loading and all of that. By doing all this, I also realised I was getting quicker and better. I was getting sharper with things,'' he said.

On finding a home in KKR, he said: ''I had a really good tournament before coming into the KKR nets (in 2018). I had a really good Vijay Hazare Trophy; we won the tournament. So, I was coming in with a lot of confidence. I never felt like a newcomer.'' High on his ODI debut, Prasidh said he has no expectations from the upcoming IPL.

''Will be focusing on just being there in the present, living in the present, to be calm under pressure and take it one game at a time,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sees responses if N. Korea escalates, but open to diplomacy

There will be responses if North Korea escalates matters but the United States is also open to diplomacy leading to denuclearization, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles.We a...

Czechs open preliminary round in nuclear project, keep Russia in for now

The Czech Industry Ministry has decided to invite four bidders including Russia to pre-qualify for a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but a final decision on who will be allowed to bid will be made after an October election, it sa...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021