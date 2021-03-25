Sports News Roundup: Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks; Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: No decision made on Paris-Roubaix postponement yet, says Sports minister

Advertisement

A decision on whether the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic race will be postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be made, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Thursday. "The decision is not made yet, but it is a department where there is a real health problem," Maracineanu told France Info radio about the race, which is due to take place on April 11 in the North department, one of the worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis in France.

Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Hopes of a much closer battle between the rivals are rising as the sport prepares to start a new season in Bahrain on Sunday.

NHL roundup: Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks

Andrew Copp recorded the first four-goal game of his career and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets continued their road dominance of the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night. It was the first four-goal game of the NHL season. Six players had four-goal games last season, and Mika Zibanejad tallied five in one contest.

Jamaica, U.S. friendly to go ahead despite positive COVID-19 tests

Two Jamaica players have tested positive for COVID-19 but a friendly against the United States in Austria will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, U.S. Soccer said. The unidentified players did not have any high-risk contact with any other players or staff prior to, or following, their arrival in Austria for the match in Neustadt which will be played in an empty stadium.

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russia's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this year's Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offences. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under the country's flag and with their anthem until 2022 following a court ruling late last year.

Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall over celebrations already scaled back because of coronavirus measures, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles before the relay began in Fukushima, an area hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Basketball: Returning Gasol sets sights on Euroleague title at Barca

Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining.

NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said an addiction to painkillers led him to contemplate suicide shortly after steering his team to a Super Bowl title in 1997. Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. He suffered two seizures the following year after increasing his intake, prompting him to enter rehab for 75 days.

Wawrinka faces spell out after having foot surgery

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces a few weeks on the sidelines after having an operation on his left foot for a niggling problem, the Swiss said on Thursday. "After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it," Wawrinka said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him on a hospital bed.

Patriots' Herron hailed after helping stop attempted sexual assault

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was honoured with an "Outstanding Citizen" certificate by the Tempe Police Department after he helped to stop an attempted sexual assault in a park. Herron intervened after he saw a 71-year-old woman shoved to the ground by an assailant. He shouted to draw attention and restrained the attacker with the help of a second man, Murry Rogers, until police arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)