Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland skipper Hogg aims to be party pooper in Paris

"It will take an 80-minute performance on both sides of the ball." Scotland will be without a number of their leading players, either through injury or absence due to the match being played outside the international window.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:30 IST
Rugby-Scotland skipper Hogg aims to be party pooper in Paris
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is happy for the focus to be on opponents France ahead of their vital Six Nations clash on Friday but is determined his depleted side will finish the competition as party poopers in Paris. The match is a rescheduled fixture from late February when the home side had a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

France must beat Scotland with a try-scoring bonus-point and by 21 points to overtake leaders Wales at the top of the Six Nations table and snatch the title. Hogg is happy for Scotland not to be the centre of attention, but adds that does not mean they will put in anything but a full-blooded performance as they seek a first away win over the French since 1999.

"We want to let our rugby do the talking," Hogg told reporters. "I'm proud of what we have done in the Six Nations, it has not been perfect by any means, but we can finish on a strong note. "It will take an 80-minute performance on both sides of the ball."

Scotland will be without a number of their leading players, either through injury or absence due to the match being played outside the international window. Number eight Matt Fagerson suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday and has been replaced in the side by Nick Haining, while experienced second row Jonny Gray has a shoulder injury.

Sean Maitland, who started at fullback in the 52-10 win over Italy, has been left out due to a limit on the number of English-based players Scotland can select outside the window, according to local media. "We are gutted for Matt, he has been outstanding the whole Six Nations and to pick up an injury at training is terrible. But the challenge we have now is to make sure we get things right before the game," Hogg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sees responses if N. Korea escalates, but open to diplomacy

There will be responses if North Korea escalates matters but the United States is also open to diplomacy leading to denuclearization, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles.We a...

Czechs open preliminary round in nuclear project, keep Russia in for now

The Czech Industry Ministry has decided to invite four bidders including Russia to pre-qualify for a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but a final decision on who will be allowed to bid will be made after an October election, it sa...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021