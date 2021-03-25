Van Gogh's 'Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 11.25 mln euros at 2nd auction

Van Gogh's 'Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 11.25 mln euros at 2nd auctionReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:42 IST
A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for over a century sold for a final price of 11.25 million euros ($13.2 million) at auction on Thursday, after being put back up for auction a second time.
Auction officials at Sotheby's did not immediately say why the painting had been put back on sale after fetching 14 million euros earlier in the afternoon. ($1 = 0.8503 euros)
