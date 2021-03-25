Left Menu

Motor racing-I don't think I will stop, says Hamilton

"In the current position I'm in, I don't feel like this is the end," the Briton told reporters ahead of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix when asked if he was thinking it could be his last year. "We've got these (rule) changes that are happening next year which are exciting.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:48 IST
Motor racing-I don't think I will stop, says Hamilton
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton indicated on Thursday he was unlikely to retire at the end of a season that he hoped would be the most exciting yet.

The 36-year-old Mercedes driver has signed only a one-year contract extension, casting doubt on the intentions for 2022 of the sport's all-time most successful driver and leading personality. "In the current position I'm in, I don't feel like this is the end," the Briton told reporters ahead of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix when asked if he was thinking it could be his last year.

"We've got these (rule) changes that are happening next year which are exciting. I think this looks like it could be the most exciting season yet, we've got new teams, we've got new formats (it's) getting closer. "I don't feel like I'm at the end. The next eight months or so I'll find out whether I'm ready to stop or not, I don't think I will personally, but you never know."

Hamilton's Mercedes team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles while the Briton is set to become the first driver to win 100 grands prix with his career tally currently on 95. He has plenty of outside interests, however, in music and fashion and has also become a prominent campaigner for diversity and equal rights.

"I don't quit when the going gets tough," said Hamilton. "I wanted a one-year deal... I'm fully committed to this sport. I think this sport is in the best place it's been in terms of steps we are taking. "I love what I'm doing. I've arrived more excited than I have in a long time... we're going to have a really great battle, one way or another, and that's what I've always loved."

The 2021 season is the last before major rule changes and Mercedes are expected to face a tough task after a difficult three-day test in Bahrain with a car that appeared tricky to handle. Rivals Red Bull, with hungry young Dutch driver Max Verstappen and experienced Mexican Sergio Perez, had a much better test and looked in good condition to mount a challenge.

"We're in the best shape we can possibly be in considering that we only had three days of testing," said Hamilton. "There's been a huge amount of analysis, the engineers and guys back at the factory... to try and understand, churn the numbers, quantify and make improvements. I think we come here positive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden sees responses if N. Korea escalates, but open to diplomacy

There will be responses if North Korea escalates matters but the United States is also open to diplomacy leading to denuclearization, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles.We a...

Czechs open preliminary round in nuclear project, keep Russia in for now

The Czech Industry Ministry has decided to invite four bidders including Russia to pre-qualify for a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but a final decision on who will be allowed to bid will be made after an October election, it sa...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021