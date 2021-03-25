Left Menu

Soccer-CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in the U.S.

CBS Sports will broadcast all the matches on its streaming service Paramount+, while some games will be aired on its regular TV channels. The deal will expand CBS Sport's soccer packages in the U.S., where it holds the broadcasting rights for UEFA Champions League and Spain's La Liga. ($1 = 0.8497 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

CBS Sports has secured exclusive rights to screen Serie A matches in the United States for the next three seasons, Italy's top flight soccer league and the U.S. TV group said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Besides 380 league matches per season, the deal also includes some Italian Cup matches and the one-off national Super Cup Final, they added. A source familiar with the matter said CBS Sports will pay some 170 million euros ($200 million) to screen the Serie A games over the 2021-2024 period, and 18 million euros for the Italian Cup.

Rival ESPN has been broadcasting Serie A matches in the U.S. since 2018, mainly via its streaming service ESPN+, under an agreement expiring in June. CBS Sports will broadcast all the matches on its streaming service Paramount+, while some games will be aired on its regular TV channels.

($1 = 0.8497 euros)

