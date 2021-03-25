Left Menu

Soccer-Tiny Comoros, Gambia secure places at Cup of Nations finals

Egypt also qualified for a record 25th appearance as Mohamed Salah returned to their team for the first time since the 2019 finals and they drew 1-1 with 10-man Kenya in Nairobi. Ghana will participate in their 23rd tournament after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg ensured they will finish in the top two in Group C.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:57 IST
Soccer-Tiny Comoros, Gambia secure places at Cup of Nations finals

The Comoros Islands and the Gambia qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time, securing places at next January's finals after their penultimate group games on Thursday. A goalless home draw against Togo maintained the Comoros' unbeaten record in qualifying and guaranteed a top-two finish in Group G in a fairytale achievement for the small island nation.

Assan Ceesay scored around the hour mark for the Gambia as they beat Angola 1-0 at home and they will be joined in the finals from Group D by Gabon, who hammered Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their scorers. Egypt also qualified for a record 25th appearance as Mohamed Salah returned to their team for the first time since the 2019 finals and they drew 1-1 with 10-man Kenya in Nairobi.

Ghana will participate in their 23rd tournament after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg ensured they will finish in the top two in Group C. South Africa and Sudan will battle it out for the other place in Khartoum on Sunday. The Comoros, with a population under 900,000, have only been competing in international football since 2006 but have become more competitive in recent years after drawing players into the team from the Comorian community in France.

Their 1-0 win over Togo in November, 2019 at the start of the Cup of Nations qualifiers was a first away success for the Indian Ocean island archipelago in a competitive international and they held Egypt to a draw at home four days later. "The pride I feel for my country is indescribable! Bravo to my players, my staff, my federation, thank you to the President. And a big thank you to our incredible supporters. Together we made history. See you at the Cup of Nations!," coach Amir Abdou said on Twitter.

The Gambia is also one of the continent's smallest nations, and the team's qualification was a triumph for journeyman coach Tom Saintfiet, a Belgian who has had numerous jobs around Africa. Half of the 24-team field for the finals has now been settled with the rest to be determined over the next five days of qualifying matches. (Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021