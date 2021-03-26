Left Menu

Motor racing-The name's Ryder, Honey Ryder for Vettel's Aston Martin F1 car

Sebastian Vettel revealed on Thursday he had named his new Aston Martin AMR21 Formula One car 'Honey Ryder' after the character played by Ursula Andress in the 1962 James Bond movie 'Dr No'.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:09 IST
Motor racing-The name's Ryder, Honey Ryder for Vettel's Aston Martin F1 car
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Sebastian Vettel revealed on Thursday he had named his new Aston Martin AMR21 Formula One car 'Honey Ryder' after the character played by Ursula Andress in the 1962 James Bond movie 'Dr No'. The film was the first of a long-running film franchise featuring the fictional British secret agent famed for his love of gadget-filled Aston Martins, and Honey Ryder was the first 'Bond Girl'.

Ironically, Bond's first car in 'Dr No' was a Sunbeam Alpine Series II, with the Aston Martin DB5 making its debut in 1964's 'Goldfinger'. Vettel's car will be the first Aston Martin to race in Formula One since 1960.

The four-times world champion has always named his cars after women and past ones include Lucille, Suzie, Eva, Margherita, Gina, Kate, Kate's Dirty Sister and Hungry Heidi. "It's the first of its kind so, a new story. We thought it was a good one," he said of the name.

Vettel has joined Aston Martin, the former Racing Point team, from Ferrari. He won his titles from 2010-14 with Red Bull.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021