Cycling-Bilbao to host 2023 Tour de France Grand Depart - reports
The 2021 Tour de France was due to start in Copenhagen, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the rescheduling of soccer's Euro 2020, in which the Danish capital is a host city, meant the Grand Depart was moved to Brest in North West France. Copenhagen will now host the opening stage in 2022, with the first three days of racing to be held in Denmark.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:12 IST
Bilbao is set to be named as the starting point for the 2023 Tour de France, local media reported on Thursday. Bilbao-based El Correo newspaper reported that the city will host the first two stages of cycling's most prestigious race, including the Grand Depart, in two years' time.
The report said Bilbao started negotiations with Tour organisers Amaury Sport Organisation in 2016 and has reached an agreement that will see the race return to the Spanish Basque country region for the first time since it started in nearby San Sebastian in 1992. The 2021 Tour de France was due to start in Copenhagen, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the rescheduling of soccer's Euro 2020, in which the Danish capital is a host city, meant the Grand Depart was moved to Brest in North West France.
Copenhagen will now host the opening stage in 2022, with the first three days of racing to be held in Denmark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tour
- Copenhagen
- Euro 2020
- Danish
- Bilbao
- Brest
- Denmark
- Tour de France
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk owner, Danish government in talks about vaccine production
Entertainment News Roundup: Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane; Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year and more
Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane after daughter's death
Danish medicines agency had 10 reports of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot
'The Illegal' gives reality check on lives of immigrants in US: Director Danish Renzu