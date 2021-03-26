Left Menu

Soccer-FA to liaise with Albanian authorities on security ahead of England game

England's FA said on Thursday it will continue to liaise with Albanian authorities ahead of the national team's World Cup qualifier in Tirana on Sunday after the host nation's FA was informed by police that they cannot guarantee security.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:19 IST
Soccer-FA to liaise with Albanian authorities on security ahead of England game
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

England's FA said on Thursday it will continue to liaise with Albanian authorities ahead of the national team's World Cup qualifier in Tirana on Sunday after the host nation's FA was informed by police that they cannot guarantee security. The Albanian Football Association (AFA) said in a statement to Albanian News Daily that it had received a letter saying the structures of the police directorate of Tirana "do not guarantee the taking of measures" before, during and after the game.

"We will continue to liaise with relevant authorities," an FA spokesman said on Thursday. The AFA had requested that a restricted number of fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 be allowed to attend the Group I game but that was rejected by government, British media reported.

The clash will take place at an empty Air Albania stadium but supporters could gather outside the venue with no coronavirus lockdown measures currently in place in the country. "Faced with the situation where the state authorities did not react after the request of the AFA for the release of spaces on the perimeter of the stadium, we request urgent response of these structures," the AFA said.

"The cancellation of the Albania-England match... would have catastrophic consequences for the image of our country, the national team and in general for Albanian football." England face San Marino in their Group I opener later on Thursday before travelling to Albania for the match on Sunday. They host Poland on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Wind powers Denmark to 2-0 victory over Israel

Striker Jonas Wind created a goal for Martin Braithwaite and scored another himself to get Denmark off to a good start in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they cruised to a 2-0 win away to Israel in Group F on Thursday. Braithwaite fl...

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021