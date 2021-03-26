Left Menu

Soccer-Tiny Comoros, Gambia secure places at Cup of Nations finals

A goalless home draw against Togo maintained the Comoros’ unbeaten record in qualifying and guaranteed a top-two finish in Group G in a fairytale achievement for the small island nation. Assan Ceesay scored around the hour mark for the Gambia as they beat Angola 1-0 at home and they will be joined in the finals from Group D by Gabon, who hammered Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their scorers.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:44 IST
Soccer-Tiny Comoros, Gambia secure places at Cup of Nations finals

The Comoros Islands and the Gambia qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time, securing places at next January's finals after their penultimate group games on Thursday. A goalless home draw against Togo maintained the Comoros' unbeaten record in qualifying and guaranteed a top-two finish in Group G in a fairytale achievement for the small island nation.

Assan Ceesay scored around the hour mark for the Gambia as they beat Angola 1-0 at home and they will be joined in the finals from Group D by Gabon, who hammered Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among their scorers. A dramatic last minute from captain Emilio Nsue handed Equatorial Guinea a 1-0 victory over Tanzania and a place in the finals at their visitors' expense.

Egypt also qualified for a record 25th appearance as Mohamed Salah returned to their team for the first time since the 2019 finals and they drew 1-1 with 10-man Kenya in Nairobi. Ghana will participate in their 23rd tournament after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg ensured they will finish in the top two in Group C. South Africa and Sudan will battle it out for the other place in Khartoum on Sunday.

Zimbabwe had to wait, after winning 1-0 in Botswana, to see whether they would qualify. Neighbours Zambia needed to beat Algeria to keep their hopes alive but drew a thrilling game 3-3. Patrick Daka scored twice for Zambia and Islam Slimani got a double for the defending champions. Zimbabwe have now qualified for a third successive finals.

The Comoros, with a population of under 900,000, have only been competing in international football since 2006 but have become more competitive in recent years after drawing players into the team from the Comorian community in France. Their 1-0 win over Togo in November, 2019 at the start of the Cup of Nations qualifiers was a first away success for the Indian Ocean island archipelago in a competitive international and they held Egypt to a draw at home four days later.

"The pride I feel for my country is indescribable! Bravo to my players, my staff, my federation, thank you to the President. And a big thank you to our incredible supporters. Together we made history," coach Amir Abdou said on Twitter. The identity of 14 of the 24-team field for the finals has now been settled with the remaining 10 to be determined over the next five days of qualifying matches. (Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021