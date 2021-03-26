Left Menu

Soccer-England's Albania game to go ahead - BBC

England's World Cup qualifier against Albania will go ahead as planned after police in Tirana resolved issues around security for Sunday's match, the BBC reported on Thursday. The Albanian Football Association (AFA) said in a statement to Albanian News Daily that it had received a letter saying the structures of the police directorate of Tirana "do not guarantee the taking of measures" before, during and after the game.

Soccer-England's Albania game to go ahead - BBC
England's World Cup qualifier against Albania will go ahead as planned after police in Tirana resolved issues around security for Sunday's match, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The Albanian Football Association (AFA) said in a statement to Albanian News Daily that it had received a letter saying the structures of the police directorate of Tirana "do not guarantee the taking of measures" before, during and after the game. However, the police later issued a statement to say they had "taken all measures to guarantee order and security" for the game, the BBC said.

The AFA had requested that a restricted number of fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 be allowed to attend the Group I game but that was rejected by government, British media reported. The clash will take place at an empty Air Albania stadium but supporters could gather outside the venue with no coronavirus lockdown measures currently in place in the country.

