Soccer-Germany stroll to opening 3-0 win over Iceland

Germany made light work of their start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan gave them a 3-0 home win over Iceland in a lopsided Group J clash on Thursday. Goretzka and Havertz fired the Germans into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes before Gundogan sealed victory with a sizzling low shot from 25 metres in the 56th.

The match went ahead after two German players, Jonas Hofmann and Marcel Halstenberg, were quarantined earlier on Thursday as Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and Halstenberg was identified as a category one contact. Germany took the lead after a delightful move as Joshua Kimmich found Serge Gnabry in the penalty area with a perfectly weighed pass and the latter touched it back for Goretzka to volley home in the third minute.

Havertz made it 2-0 after another defence-splitting pass from Kimmich released Leroy Sane who squared it back for the Chelsea forward to curl in a low first-time shot from 12 metres. The home side took their feet off the pedal after Gundogan's strike but could have added the fourth as Gnabry hit the post with a rasping shot in the 70th minute. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

