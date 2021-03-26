Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski's late strike rescues point for Poland in Hungary

Hungary regrouped, restoring their lead when Szalai crossed from the left and defender Willi Orban turned the ball in at the back post. But Poland's danger man, Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, earned his side a point with a rasping drive when he was found inside the box by Bartosz Bereszynski and hammered the ball past Gulacsi into the top corner.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:22 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski's late strike rescues point for Poland in Hungary

Robert Lewandowski struck a thunderous 83rd-minute equaliser as Poland fought back to earn a 3-3 draw with Hungary in a pulsating World Cup Group I qualifier at the Puskas Arena on Thursday. Hungary grabbed a sixth-minute lead when Roland Sallai latched on to Attila Fiola's through ball, raced down the right and fired a low shot inside Wojciech Szczesny's near post.

The home side doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Adam Szalai slotted home from inside the box and Marco Rossi's Hungary looked well in charge against a Poland side who hadn't managed a single shot on target. Poland manager Paulo Sousa made a triple substitution in the 59th minute and two of those introduced, Krzysztof Piatek and Kamil Jozwiak, made an instant impact.

Piatek connected with a low cross from Gregorz Krychowiak to beat Peter Gulacsi with a confident finish and moments later Hungary's defence crumbled, allowing Jozwiak to burst into the box and slot the ball into the net. Hungary regrouped, restoring their lead when Szalai crossed from the left and defender Willi Orban turned the ball in at the back post.

But Poland's danger man, Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski, earned his side a point with a rasping drive when he was found inside the box by Bartosz Bereszynski and hammered the ball past Gulacsi into the top corner. Fiola was sent off for Hungary in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021