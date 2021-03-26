Left Menu

Tennis-Wildcard Draper collapses during opening round match in Miami

The sunny, humid and hot conditions on Court 2 appeared to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old wildcard during the first set which lasted 81 minutes. With Kukushkin leading the set 6-5, Draper appeared distressed and he had his heart-rate checked courtside by medical staff before deciding to continue.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 04:05 IST
Tennis-Wildcard Draper collapses during opening round match in Miami

British teenager Jack Draper's ATP Tour debut ended abruptly after he collapsed on court during his first round match at the Miami Open against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin on Thursday. The sunny, humid and hot conditions on Court 2 appeared to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old wildcard during the first set which lasted 81 minutes.

With Kukushkin leading the set 6-5, Draper appeared distressed and he had his heart-rate checked courtside by medical staff before deciding to continue. Draper's return was short-lived as he fell to the ground while attempting to keep the ball in play on set point, rolling onto his back as medical staff quickly came to his aid.

With Kukushkin sealing the set 7-5, Draper retired. "At the changeover, I was starting to feel my body a bit," said Draper. "I said that I'm going to carry on because I wasn't feeling faint... But obviously when I got out there, that wasn't the case.

"On the last point, I didn't collapse. I actually just tripped because I was starting to feel really dizzy and stuff." Draper had an ice pack placed on his neck at the end of the first set before he walked off court.

"In the last couple of hours, I have been with physios, trying to recover as best as possible, just trying to look after myself and move forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021