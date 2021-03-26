Soccer-Spain unhappy about lack of VAR in Greece draw

Spain were angry about the absence of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Greece side in their opening World Cup Group B qualifier on Thursday. While most major European leagues and competitions have VAR at all games, the European World Cup qualifiers are being played without the additional technology.

Spain's players were adamant that referee Marco Guida's decision to award a 56th-minute penalty against Inigo Martinez when the score was 1-0 was wrong. Replays showed the Athletic Bilbao defender, who came on as a halftime substitute for captain Sergio Ramos, made contact high up on Giorgos Masouras' shin when challenging for a ball in his own box.

Greece skipper Anastasios Bakasetas netted the spot-kick to earn the visitors an unlikely point. "Obviously, I'm really angry. It's a moment that they make you pay for. We're not happy with the draw and with VAR it would've been a different story," Martinez said.

"It's a 50-50 challenge and I get there. I can't stop myself. I pull my leg away and I don't mean to do any damage (to Masouras). "He was clever and stayed down, and it's strange the referee took so long to blow for it, too. It was the key moment in the game."

Team mate Marcos Llorente was also unhappy with the decision. "It didn't look like a penalty to me on the pitch," he said. "With VAR that's never, ever getting given."

