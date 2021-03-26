Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed. The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record eighth world title in a season that starts in the Gulf kingdom on Sunday, detailed on Thursday efforts he had made to inform himself. Bilbao to host 2023 Tour de France Grand Depart: reports

Bilbao is set to be named as the starting point for the 2023 Tour de France, local media reported on Thursday. Bilbao-based El Correo newspaper reported that the city will host the first two stages of cycling's most prestigious race, including the Grand Depart, in two years' time. Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall over celebrations already scaled back because of coronavirus measures, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles before the relay began in Fukushima, an area hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. Wildcard Draper collapses during opening round match in Miami

British teenager Jack Draper's ATP Tour debut ended abruptly after he collapsed on court during his first round match at the Miami Open against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin on Thursday. The sunny, humid and hot conditions on Court 2 appeared to have taken a toll on the 19-year-old wildcard during the first set which lasted 81 minutes. Report: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-player deal, ESPN reported Thursday. The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal. Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. Former AL president Dr. Bobby Brown dies at 96

Four-time World Series winner and former Texas Rangers and American League president Dr. Bobby Brown died in his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 96. A family member confirmed Brown's death on Thursday to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Basketball: Returning Gasol sets sights on Euroleague title at Barca

Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining. NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said an addiction to painkillers led him to contemplate suicide shortly after steering his team to a Super Bowl title in 1997. Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. He suffered two seizures the following year after increasing his intake, prompting him to enter rehab for 75 days. Patriots' Herron hailed after helping stop attempted sexual assault

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was honoured with an "Outstanding Citizen" certificate by the Tempe Police Department after he helped to stop an attempted sexual assault in a park. Herron intervened after he saw a 71-year-old woman shoved to the ground by an assailant. He shouted to draw attention and restrained the attacker with the help of a second man, Murry Rogers, until police arrived.

