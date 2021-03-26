Left Menu

Soccer-Kante to return to Chelsea after hamstring injury on France duty

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:14 IST
France midfielder N'Golo Kante will return to Chelsea after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty, the country's soccer federation (FFF) said. The 29-year-old felt some discomfort towards the end of France's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Wednesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier.

He underwent tests on Thursday, which revealed a minor injury and will now miss France's matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia on Sunday and Wednesday. The FFF said in a statement tht national coach Didier Deschamps had decided to send Kante back to Chelsea after consulting with medical staff.

"Kante will not be replaced," the FFF added. "It is therefore a group of 25 players who will fly to Kazakhstan on Friday morning." Kante has started four of Chelsea's last five league games and manager Thomas Tuchel will hope to have him fit in time for their Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion on April 3.

