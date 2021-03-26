Soccer-Celtic captain Brown to join Aberdeen as player-coach

Left Menu

Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said. Brown, who has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join them on a two-year deal this summer, played over 600 games for Celtic, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups since his arrival in 2007. "It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club ...

Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said. Brown, who has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join them on a two-year deal this summer, played over 600 games for Celtic, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups since his arrival in 2007.

"It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club ... but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter," said the 35-year-old, who will join new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass' backroom staff, in a statement https://www.celticfc.com/news/2021/march/Celtic-captain-Scott-Brown-announces-plans-to-depart-at-end-of-season. Celtic saw their run of nine consecutive Premiership titles ended by 'Old Firm' rivals Rangers this season, with manager Neil Lennon stepping down last month.

