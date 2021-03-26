Left Menu

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Bonner's century helps hosts secure draw

Nkrumah Bonner's resolute performance helped West Indies secure a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test here on Thursday.

ANI | Antigua | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:54 IST
WI vs SL, 1st Test: Bonner's century helps hosts secure draw
Nkrumah Bonner (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Nkrumah Bonner's resolute performance helped West Indies secure a hard-fought draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test here on Thursday. Chasing a target of 375 runs, West Indies batsmen delivered a calm and composed performance in the second innings which resulted in the match ending in a draw. Bonner scored unbeaten 113 runs while Kyle Mayers played a knock of 52 as the hosts put a score of 236/4 on the board before the close of play.

Resuming the day from 34/1, Bonner and Kraigg Brathwaite formed a partnership of 66 runs before the latter was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya, bringing Mayers on the field. Bonner and Mayers played brilliantly and kept the Sri Lanka bowlers at bay. Both took the team over the 180-run mark and completed their respective half-centuries. Embuldeniya provided the much-needed breakthrough to Sri Lanka, removing Mayers. Jermaine Blackwood then came out in the middle but only managed to score four runs before Vishwa Fernando sent him back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder was the next batsman. Bonner and Holder played with a defensive mindset to deny Sri Lanka a victory in the match. Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 169 runs in their first innings and the hosts posted a total of 271 in return. Sri Lanka made a comeback in the game with a massive score of 476 in the second innings.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 & 476 (Pathum Nissanka 103, Niroshan Dickwella 96; Kemar Roach 3/74); West Indies 271 & 236/4 (Nkrumah Bonner 113*, Kyle Mayers 52; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sustainable tourism main focus of Futures Taskforce report

The need to prioritise sustainable tourism that enhances community wellbeing is the central theme of the Tourism Futures Taskforce report, released today.The Taskforce was established in May 2020 as an independent public-private partnership...

Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

A string of deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes, and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least five fatalities and a...

India calls for direct peace talks between Israel, Palestine based on global consensus

With Israel in the process of forming a government and Palestine facing elections in the coming months, India has said the international community must use this phase to focus on how to encourage the parties back to meaningful negotiations ...

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Today Google illustrate a beautiful doodle marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day, a national holiday that commemorates the countrys declaration of sovereignty on this day in 1971.The doodle artwork depicts the green colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021