Scott Brown agrees to player-coach deal with Aberdeen

Aberdeen Football Club on Thursday announced that Celtic's Scott Brown has signed a pre-contract with the club. Brown has agreed to a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

ANI | Aberdeen | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:57 IST
Aberdeen Football Club logo . Image Credit: ANI

Aberdeen Football Club on Thursday announced that Celtic's Scott Brown has signed a pre-contract with the club. Brown has agreed to a two-year deal in a player-coach role. "Aberdeen Football Club has agreed a pre-contract with Scott Brown. The 35-year-old, former Scotland captain, one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, will join the Club this summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role," the club said in a statement.

Scott was a highly rated youngster at his first senior club, Hibernian, helping them lift their first trophy in 16 years, before he joined Celtic in 2007. During his time at Celtic Park, he has made over 600 appearances, winning ten Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups and has been named in the Scottish PFA Team of the Year six times. At the international level, Scott made his debut for Scotland as a substitute in a 1-1 draw against the USA in November 2005. He captained the Scotland national team for the first time in Gordon Strachan's first match in charge, a 1-0 friendly win over Estonia at Pittodrie in February 2013 and would go on to play for his country 55 times.

Scott is eagerly anticipating the next chapter in his illustrious footballing career. He said: "There is no doubt I had a lot to deliberate when deciding my next steps, particularly after enjoying fourteen successful years at Celtic. However, the opportunity to join Aberdeen, a Club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen now at the helm, was one I couldn't pass up. "Once this season concludes, I'm looking forward to joining Stephen, the playing and coaching staff and everyone at Aberdeen FC. I am totally committed to the challenge that lies ahead in meeting the ambitions of the Club and its fans. I still feel I have got a lot to give, not only on the pitch, but in a broader capacity as I embark on my coaching journey. I will be relentless in my quest for success for Aberdeen." (ANI)

