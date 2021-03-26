Sports News Roundup: Braves get past Rays; PM Suga says to probably invite Biden to Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed. The Mercedes driver, who will be chasing a record eighth world title in a season that starts in the Gulf kingdom on Sunday, detailed on Thursday efforts he had made to inform himself.

Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles, and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first-ever organized during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall over celebrations already scaled back because of coronavirus measures, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles before the relay began in Fukushima, an area hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

Longtime NBA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

Former NBA head coach Stan Albeck died Thursday in hospice care. He was 89. John Albeck told the San Antonio Express-News his father had a stroke on March 14 and was living with him in San Antonio since that time.

Japan PM Suga says to probably invite Biden to Olympics: media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would probably invite U.S. President Joe Biden to the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo this summer, domestic media said, citing comments in a parliament session. "It's only natural," Suga said since the heads of other Group of Seven industrialized nations had voiced support for the Summer Games to be held, according to Kyodo News.

Report: LeBron James out four-six weeks

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' ankle injury will require a recovery period of four to six weeks, Stadium reported Thursday. James suffered the high-ankle sprain on March 20 so he could conceivably be sidelined for all of April, depending on the healing process. Spring training

roundup: Braves get past Rays

Drew Smyly gave up one hit over five scoreless innings and Marcell Ozuna hit a home run as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday at North Port, Fla. William Contreras had a two-run double in a three-run eighth inning as the Braves pulled away late to win it.

Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field.

NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said addiction to painkillers led him to contemplate suicide shortly after steering his team to a Super Bowl title in 1997. Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. He suffered two seizures the following year after increasing his intake, prompting him to enter rehab for 75 days.

Barty survives scare for first 'bubble win'

World number one Ash Barty faced a match point but escaped with a hard-fought 6-3 4-6 7-5 victory over tournament qualifier Kristina Kucova at the Miami Open on Thursday in the Australian's first match outside of her home country in more than a year. After a solid first set Barty, who had previously said she was suffering from jet lag after a marathon flight, got into trouble as unforced errors began to pile up.

Patriots' Herron hailed after helping stop attempted sexual assault

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was honored with an "Outstanding Citizen" certificate by the Tempe Police Department after he helped to stop an attempted sexual assault in a park. Herron intervened after he saw a 71-year-old woman shoved to the ground by an assailant. He shouted to draw attention and restrained the attacker with the help of a second man, Murry Rogers until police arrived.

