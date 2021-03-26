Left Menu

US to play Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:34 IST
US to play Honduras for berth in men's Olympic soccer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States will play Honduras for a berth in the Olympic men's soccer tournament in a doubleheader opener Sunday night at Guadalajara, and host Mexico will play Canada for a spot at the Tokyo Games.

The U.S.-Honduras game is a rematch of the October 2015 qualification game, won by Honduras 2-0. That year's format saw the semifinal loser go to a playoff for another berth, and the U.S. lost a home-and-home series against Colombia on 3-2 aggregate and missed its second straight Olympics.

This year's format does not include a playoff, and Sunday's two winners will complete the 16-nation field for the Olympic tournament, to be played from July 21 to August 7 in Tokyo, Kashima, Miyagi, Saitama, Sapporo, and Yokohama.

Olympic men's soccer qualifying is limited to players born Jan. 1, 2007, or later, though each team can add three wild-card players over the age limit for the tournament in Japan.

Clubs are not required to release players for qualifying or the Olympics.

Honduras rallied to tie Canada 1-1 on Thursday and finish first in Group B.

The U.S. finished second in Group A with a 1-0 loss to Mexico on Wednesday night.

Derek Cornelius of the Vancouver Whitecaps put Canada ahead in the 28th minute, and Denil Maladonado of Chile's Everton tied the score in the 30th, with both scoring on headers.

Midfielder Kervin Arriaga received his second yellow card of the tournament in the 67th minute and will be suspended for the semifinal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations reopened

The entry and exit gates of the Tikri border, Bahadurgarh city, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations, which were closed briefly as a precautionary measure given Bharat Bandh, have been opened, officials said on Friday.The Bharat Bandh...

Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways Friday in Egypts Suez Canal, as authorities race to free the vessel and reopen traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries car...

It's terrifying and sad: Radhike Apte on scrutiny of OTT platforms

Streamers have been a new source of employment for the entertainment industry, says actor Radhika Apte, who believes the digital space is a medium that can thrive under the freedom of expression.Apte, whose series Sacred Games, Ghoul and fi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound as investors weigh economy against diplomacy

Global shares bounced back on Friday, with Asian stocks recovering from a three-month low, as investors focused more on optimism about the global economic recovery than rising tensions between the West and China.European stocks look set to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021