ISSF WC: Sanjeev, Tejaswini clinch gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event

India's Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:14 IST
India won gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions mixed team event. (Photo/ SAI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India's Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Friday. The pair of Sunidhi Chauhan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the event.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to congratulate the Indians for their achievement. "Many congratulations to @sanjeevrajput1 & @Tejaswini1280 on winning 50m rifle 3 position mixed (gold) in @ISSF_Shooting World Cup while the team of #SunidhiChauhan and #AishwaryPratapSinghTomar won the (bronze). Way to go #TeamIndia!," SAI tweeted.

On Thursday, India's women's 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav had won gold. The Indian team had defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal. Earlier, the Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyandam, and Shreya Saksenaon won silver in the tournament. The team lost to Poland 43-47 in the finals and as a result, the side had to settle for silver.

India's Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. (ANI)

