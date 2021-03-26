Left Menu

NZ vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Conway, Neesham shine as hosts win by 164 runs, complete clean-sweep

New Zealand delivered an all-round performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh to secure a massive 164-run victory here on Friday. With this victory, the hosts completed a clean-sweep over the visitors in the three-match ODI series.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:38 IST
New Zealand players (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand delivered an all-round performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh to secure a massive 164-run victory here on Friday. With this victory, the hosts completed a clean-sweep over the visitors in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 319 runs, Bangladesh got off to a poor start with Tamim Iqbal (1) getting out in just the third over. He was caught behind off Matt Henry's delivery. Henry, in his next over, dismissed Soumya Sarkar (1). Continuing his brilliant form, Henry then picked his third wicket of the day, removing Liton Das (21) in the seventh over.

Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim also failed to stitch a quality partnership as Jamieson got hold of the former in the 18th over. Neesham then picked two wickets in the 24th over -- Rahim and Mehidy Hasan -- as Bangladesh was left reeling on 77/6. Neesham, in his next over, dismissed Mahedi Hasan as New Zealand looked all set for a big victory. However, Mahmudullah provided much resistance to New Zealand. Mahmudullah played a magnificent knock of 76* against all the odds. Although it was not enough for Bangladesh to turn around the outcome of the game, it helped them decrease the margin of loss.

For New Zealand, Neesham scalped five wickets while Matt Henry picked four. Earlier, after opting to bat first, New Zealand witnessed a decent start with Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls scoring regular boundaries. The partnership was broken by Taskin Ahmed in the eighth over when he dismissed Nicholls (18). In the very next over, Rubel got hold of Guptill (26).

The fall of wickets did not stop as Rubel, in his next over, took the wicket of Ross Taylor (7). Tom Latham then joined Devon Conway on the field. The duo looked to revive the hosts' innings and took the team over the 100-run mark. Latham scored 18 runs before Soumya Sarkar dismissed him. Daryl Mitchell then took the field and played brilliantly, along with Conway. Both completed their respective half-centuries, bringing New Zealand back in the game. Both took the team over the 250-run mark, with Conway completing his century. Mustafizur dismissed Conway (126) in the 48th over.

Mitchell also went on to score his century and interestingly he got to his hundred off the last delivery of the innings, helping New Zealand set a target of 319 runs for Bangladesh. Brief scores: New Zealand 318/6 (Devon Conway 126, Daryl Mitchell 100*; Rubel Hossain 3/70); Bangladesh 154 (Mahmudullah 76*; James Neesham 5/27). (ANI)

