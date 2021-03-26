Left Menu

NFL-COVID vaccination not mandatory for new season: league doctor

The National Football League (NFL) hopes players, coaches and staff will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the new season but it will not be mandatory, the league's chief medical officer Allan Sills said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:34 IST
NFL-COVID vaccination not mandatory for new season: league doctor
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

The National Football League (NFL) hopes players, coaches and staff will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the new season but it will not be mandatory, the league's chief medical officer Allan Sills said. The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 teams ahead of this year's draft outlining a series of more relaxed protocols if all individuals in the draft room were vaccinated.

Sills said similar regulations would apply once the season begins, with vaccinated individuals receiving extra privileges. "The NFL and the NFL Players' Association have no intention of making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for players, coaches,` or staff," Sills told the NFL Network.

"What we are focusing on is education. We want everyone to have the facts, and we believe that this is an important step forward. "As we spoke about in the draft, vaccinated individuals will have certain privileges and precautions lifted. We'll continue discussions and go where science leads us on that. We're seeing a lot of dialogue about vaccination. We hope everyone gets vaccinated."

More than 85 million people in the United States had received one shot by midweek this week and more than 46 million people had been fully vaccinated. The 2021 Draft will place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The new season is set to begin on Sept. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Kenya during British military exercise

A fire broke out in a wildlife conservancy in Kenya during an exercise by British troops stationed in the country, the British army said.We can confirm that there has been a fire during a UK led exercise in Kenya and that investigations are...

SC rejects Sushant's sister plea against Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh against the Bombay High Court order which did not quash Rhea Chakrabortys FIR against her in connection for allegedly providing banned me...

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021