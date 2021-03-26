Left Menu

TECNO Offered Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity for Football Fans to Convert their Passion into Career Prospect

ABUJA, Nigeria and NEW DELHI, March 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- TECNO, a premium mobile brand, has initiated a local trainee correspondent programme with the aim to provide job opportunities for young people in emerging markets in partnership with Manchester City and Goal.This opportunity will see the two trainee correspondents from Nigeria and India, work with Goal, to cover the Premier League leaders from close quarters till the end of the season.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:53 IST
TECNO Offered Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity for Football Fans to Convert their Passion into Career Prospect

ABUJA, Nigeria and NEW DELHI, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a premium mobile brand, has initiated a local trainee correspondent programme with the aim to provide job opportunities for young people in emerging markets in partnership with Manchester City and Goal.

This opportunity will see the two trainee correspondents from Nigeria and India, work with Goal, to cover the Premier League leaders from close quarters till the end of the season. The two will also be mentored by Goal's regional editorial teams.

Fans from all over India and Nigeria submitted their entries for the campaign. From over 200 entries that came in, the organizer went through a rigorous process of elimination before zeroing in on two applicants who impressed the most. Sai Prashanth Nataraj from India and Chukwu Bethel from Nigeria were finally selected for the programme. Both their entries impressed the jury for their passion of working in the industry and insights into the sport.

''As a brand aiming to inspire people to never stop pursuing their dream, TECNO is always determined to support people who are persistent, passionate and always striving for excellence'', said Stephen HA, Managing Director of TECNO, VP of Transsion, who is also the key member of the jury. ''We are very delighted to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a genuine impact on the lives of young people. We look forward to encouraging more people to uncover their enthusiasm and fulfill their dreams through our consistent social endeavors as well as our products and technology.'' The two winners now get an opportunity to kick-off a new chapter in their lives where they are able to convert their passion for football into a career prospect. TECNO will provide its award-winning camera phone CAMON 16 Premier, for the winners to work with throughout the whole campaign.

TECNO, a premium mobile phone brand, are the official global partner of Manchester City for handsets and headphones. The brand has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe with its innovation, technological and artistic progression as well as a diversified product portfolio featuring smartphones and smart AIoT products.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Kenya during British military exercise

A fire broke out in a wildlife conservancy in Kenya during an exercise by British troops stationed in the country, the British army said.We can confirm that there has been a fire during a UK led exercise in Kenya and that investigations are...

SC rejects Sushant's sister plea against Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh against the Bombay High Court order which did not quash Rhea Chakrabortys FIR against her in connection for allegedly providing banned me...

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021