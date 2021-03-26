England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XI

England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XIPTI | Pune | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:19 IST
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.
India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.
Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in the England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan. Reece Topley replaced Mark Wood.
The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
