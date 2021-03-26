Left Menu

ISSF WC: Vijayveer Sidhu wins silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol event

Vijayveer Sidhu wins silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol event (Photo/ SAI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu bagged a silver medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Friday. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Sidhu and wrote: "#VijayveerSidhu wins a (silver) in men's 25m rapid fire pistol at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup after a tightly contested final. Many Congratulations! #Shooting #BestofShooting."

Earlier in the day, India's Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event. The pair of Sunidhi Chauhan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the event. On Thursday, India's women's 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav had won gold. The Indian team had defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal.

The Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyandam, and Shreya Saksenaon had won silver in the tournament. The team lost to Poland 43-47 in the finals and as a result, the side had to settle for silver. India's Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event. (ANI)

