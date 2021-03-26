Left Menu

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:48 IST
Ind vs Eng: Kohli completes 10,000 ODI runs while batting at 3
Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position during the ongoing second ODI against England here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position, after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings. The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings.

The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774). Coming back to the match, Kohli and KL Rahul's brilliant partnership revived India's innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma failed to score big. After the completion of 26 overs, India's score read 121/2, with Kohli and Rahul playing on 47 and 42 respectively.

India is leading the three-match ODI series against England after winning the first game by 66 runs. A victory in this game will seal the series for the hosts, meaning it is a must-win game for the visitors if they are to keep their hopes alive. (ANI)

