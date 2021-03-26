Left Menu

Arjun Maini first Indian to secure a racing drive in DTM series

Maini, who had switched to sports car racing in 2019, will race for the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed in the 2021 DTM season comprising eight rounds with 16 races across Germany and Europe.I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:09 IST
Arjun Maini first Indian to secure a racing drive in DTM series

Young Indian racer Arjun Maini has become the first Indian to secure a full-time racing deal in the Germany-based DTM touring car championship. Maini, who had switched to sports car racing in 2019, will race for the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed in the 2021 DTM season comprising eight rounds with 16 races across Germany and Europe.

''I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM. My first real experience of the championship came in 2015 when I was competing in Formula 3 and we drove on the same weekend as DTM,'' Maini, a former Haas F1 team development driver, said on Thursday. ''The atmosphere was something I had never experienced before. I feel privileged to finally live out one of my dreams. The series enjoys a fine reputation around the world and is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself against rapid GT3 drivers,'' he added.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said: ''He will be the first Indian to compete in the DTM and it is highly satisfying to see Indian racers making their impressive mark by competing against the very best of motorsports talents across the world. ''At the highest levels of internationally acclaimed motorsports events like the DTM, this accomplishment by Arjun is indeed inspiring for aspiring and budding motorsports talents in the country.'' GetSpeed Performance operates from the business park at the Nurburgring.

Maini started his racing career with karting in 2006. He won the Indian junior championship in 2011 and took part in the ‘One from a Billion ‘Hunt, which was run by former Formula 1 team Force India. As the winner, he was given the opportunity to race karts in Europe. In 2013, he switched to single-seater racing, in which he enjoyed success in the F4 British Championship. Maini's career took him, via the Formula 3 European Championship and the GP3 Series, into the FIA Formula 2 Championship, in which he drove in 2018 and 2019 but without much luck and success. In 2019-2020, he raced in the European Le Mans Series and in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. The DTM will feature GT3 cars for the first time in 2021. A race weekend comprises two free practice sessions on the Friday, followed by a qualifying and a one-hour race – including a pit stop – on both the Saturday and the Sunday. The opening round of the season takes place from from 18-20 June in Monza, Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

Germanys third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday.The number of new confirmed coronavirus...

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

JICA extends Rs 3,717 cr loan for developing Metro Phase 2 in Bengaluru

Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA has signed an agreement with the Government of India, to provide Japanese ODA loan amounting toJapanese Yen 52,036 millionapproximately Rs 3,717 Crore for the development of Phase 2 of R6, 2A and ...

Two individuals, entity settle case with Sebi

Two individuals and an entity have settled with Sebi a case of alleged violation of listing norms after paying over Rs 50 lakh towards settlement charges.The matter pertained to Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd PCCPL.According to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021