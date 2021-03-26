Left Menu

Cycling-COVID-19 positive rules BORA-hansgrohe team out of Belgian classic

The BORA-hansgrohe cycling team was excluded from the Belgian E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday after one of its riders returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Cycling-COVID-19 positive rules BORA-hansgrohe team out of Belgian classic

The BORA-hansgrohe cycling team was excluded from the Belgian E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday after one of its riders returned a positive COVID-19 test. In a statement the German team said that British rider Matthew Walls had tested positive.

"After Walls' positive test result was received and confirmed by a second test, several PCR tests were carried out on all other team members yesterday, all of which were negative," the statement said. "Despite this, according to the instructions of the Belgian Cycling Federation, the team is not allowed to take part in today's race."

The race is part of the build-up towards the Tour of Flanders which takes place on April 4.

