Special Olympics Bharat athletes train in preparation for World Winter Games 2022

35 athletes from seven states of India set the Tau Devilal Stadium in Gurgaon alive with the excitement and determination to enhance their stamina in preparation for the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in Kazan, Russia, in 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:53 IST
Special Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI

35 athletes from seven states of India set the Tau Devilal Stadium in Gurgaon alive with the excitement and determination to enhance their stamina in preparation for the Special Olympics World Winter Games to be held in Kazan, Russia, in 2022. The national coaching camp supported by the Sports Authority of India, and in partnership with GMDA and iskate, has been going on since March 19 to continue until March 30, witnessing participation of over 50 campers from Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh across Figure and Speed Skating. The training sessions are held twice daily, from 7-10 AM and from 4 to 7 PM covering warm-ups and skill training.

The Haryana State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh visited the stadium to attend an alternative event. At its conclusion he consented to attend the practise session, engaging with the athletes, observing them learn the skill as well as communicate with each other. Seeing the speed and figure skating set up, he expressed a desire to explore the possibility of installing a bigger and permanent setup at the stadium. Unable to hold the camp at the venue, iskate, (originally located at the Ambience Mall, Gurgaon) and in association with SO Bharat since 2011, installed the floor at the stadium to keep the athletes in practice.

Complying with the Covid-19 norms and the corresponding SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) laid out by the Sports Authority of India/ Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the camp ensured that the required medical support is constantly on standby. Figure skating is a sport in which individuals, pairs, or groups perform spins, jumps, footwork and other intricate and challenging moves on ice skates. Figure skaters compete at various levels from beginner up to the Olympic level (senior). Speed Skating is a lifetime fitness sport that provides both cardiovascular and aerobic benefits as well as improving muscle strength, balance, and coordination

Figure and Speed Skating, while common across balancing skill and coordination, differ in the moves. While Figure skating trains the athletes in different formations, Speed Skating focuses on speed and direction. (ANI)

