Left Menu

Soccer-Angers coach to leave Ligue 1 club after 10 years

Coach Stephane Moulin said on Friday that he will leave Ligue 1 side Angers at the end of the season after 10 years in charge. "I decided to stop at the end of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:16 IST
Soccer-Angers coach to leave Ligue 1 club after 10 years

Coach Stephane Moulin said on Friday that he will leave Ligue 1 side Angers at the end of the season after 10 years in charge. "I decided to stop at the end of the season. I felt that this season was difficult and trying. I made my decision before the game against Metz (on March 3)," Moulin, 53, told a news conference.

"I have been living with it for some time. This will allow the club to prepare serenely for next season. It is my decision." Under Moulin, the longest serving coach at any club in Europe's top five leagues, Angers won promotion from Ligue 2 in 2015 and reached the French Cup final in 2017.

Angers are currently 10th in Ligue 1 and have almost secured their place in the top flight for next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kynan Chenai finishes fourth in men's trap final

Indias Kynan Chenai finished in fourth place after suffering an equipment malfunction during the final of the mens trap event in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday, dashing his hopes of securing an Olympic quota.The 30-year-old Indian, who r...

Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASS

Cases of infection with coronavirus after vaccination with Russias Sputnik V shot are rare, the scientists behind the vaccine were cited by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday.In post-vaccination monitoring we find rare cases of corona...

Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Hungarys oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example o...

India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi min response 'undiplomatic': Pradhan

With Saudi Arabia giving cold shoulder to its plea for easing production controls, India on Friday said it will buy oil from any country that will give it at cheaper rates and on favourable business terms.Refiners in the worlds third-bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021