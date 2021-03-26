Left Menu

Cricket-Maiden tons from Conway, Mitchell help NZ sweep Bangladesh

Needing two off the last ball, Mitchell scampered home to complete his hundred off 92 deliveries as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to run him out. "I thought the first and the last game, we were nowhere close to them (New Zealand)," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:31 IST
Cricket-Maiden tons from Conway, Mitchell help NZ sweep Bangladesh

New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell compiled maiden one-day international hundreds to set up a massive 164-run win for the hosts against Bangladesh in the third and final match, securing a 3-0 series sweep. Conway scored 126 while Mitchell remained unbeaten on 100 after bringing up his century off the last ball of the innings to power New Zealand to 318-6 in their 50 overs after captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat.

Bangladesh were never in the chase and barring an unbeaten 76 from Mahmudullah, there was not much resistance from the touring side who were bundled out for 154 in the 43rd over in Wellington. Fast bowler Matt Henry, who picked up 4-27, wrecked the Bangladesh top order while all-rounder James Neesham registered career-best figures of 5-27, mopping up the middle and lower order in a one-sided win for the Black Caps.

Bangladesh had made a bright start, reducing their opponents to 57-3 but Conway and Latham steadied the innings with a 63-run stand for the fourth before the former added another 159 for the fifth with Mitchell. Needing two off the last ball, Mitchell scampered home to complete his hundred off 92 deliveries as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to run him out.

"I thought the first and the last game, we were nowhere close to them (New Zealand)," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said. "I thought they played exceptionally well. "We are a much better team but if we continue to play like this, we are going nowhere. We understand that it is a different condition than back home, but we have to improve a lot to compete with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kynan Chenai finishes fourth in men's trap final

Indias Kynan Chenai finished in fourth place after suffering an equipment malfunction during the final of the mens trap event in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday, dashing his hopes of securing an Olympic quota.The 30-year-old Indian, who r...

Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASS

Cases of infection with coronavirus after vaccination with Russias Sputnik V shot are rare, the scientists behind the vaccine were cited by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday.In post-vaccination monitoring we find rare cases of corona...

Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Hungarys oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example o...

India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi min response 'undiplomatic': Pradhan

With Saudi Arabia giving cold shoulder to its plea for easing production controls, India on Friday said it will buy oil from any country that will give it at cheaper rates and on favourable business terms.Refiners in the worlds third-bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021