Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 teams healthier and wealthier than ever, says McLaren boss

"I don't think there's any big issues that would impact the grid like we saw with two or three teams at the end of last year." Racing Point, who bought the assets of financially-stricken Force India in 2018, are now Aston Martin and owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll while the Williams founding family sold their struggling team to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:44 IST
Motor racing-F1 teams healthier and wealthier than ever, says McLaren boss

Formula One starts a new season in Bahrain this weekend with the 10 teams in better shape than ever despite the COVID-19 pandemic, McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Friday.

"I think the Formula One grid, in my opinion, is probably the healthiest and wealthiest it's ever been," he told reporters in a video call. The American, who has a background in marketing and sponsorship, warned a year ago that the virus posed an existential threat to some teams with the world championship on hold, factories closed and staff furloughed.

Formula One managed a 17-race season in 2020, confined to Europe and the Middle East and with strict health and safety protocols, but has scheduled a record 23 rounds globally this year. "Sauber (now racing as Alfa Romeo) were in trouble and now their ownership is a very wealthy group, we had Force India who had been in and out of financial issues and now have a very wealthy group," said Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing.

"We (McLaren) have brought in new investors so we're extremely healthy and going to be racing with a budget cap, Williams has now been secured with Dorilton. "I don't think there's any big issues that would impact the grid like we saw with two or three teams at the end of last year."

Racing Point, who bought the assets of financially-stricken Force India in 2018, are now Aston Martin and owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll while the Williams founding family sold their struggling team to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital. McLaren last December sold a significant minority stake to U.S. investment group MSP Capital and, third overall in 2020, have attracted new sponsors.

Haas, a team whose American owner considered pulling the plug last year, now have big backing from Russian potash producer Uralkali owned by the billionaire father of driver Nikita Mazepin. The sport meanwhile postponed major rule changes until 2022, with the cars this year remaining substantially the same as last season's, and introduced a budget cap.

"Formula One and the teams came together really well during COVID," said Brown. "The financial impact on revenue was effectively, at least speaking for McLaren, offset by a reduction in cost. "So while we had a revenue shortfall we did a great job of saving money so we actually didn't have any bottom line impact.

"Unless we go back to where we were last year, if we are indeed seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and things continue to get better, then I don't see any dramatic COVID revenue impact this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kynan Chenai finishes fourth in men's trap final

Indias Kynan Chenai finished in fourth place after suffering an equipment malfunction during the final of the mens trap event in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday, dashing his hopes of securing an Olympic quota.The 30-year-old Indian, who r...

Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASS

Cases of infection with coronavirus after vaccination with Russias Sputnik V shot are rare, the scientists behind the vaccine were cited by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday.In post-vaccination monitoring we find rare cases of corona...

Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Hungarys oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example o...

India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi min response 'undiplomatic': Pradhan

With Saudi Arabia giving cold shoulder to its plea for easing production controls, India on Friday said it will buy oil from any country that will give it at cheaper rates and on favourable business terms.Refiners in the worlds third-bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021