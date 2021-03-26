Left Menu

When Players Let It Out: KL Rahul's 'shut out the noise' gesture joins unique list of celebrations

His skipper Virat Kohli after one of his Test hundreds, had gestured that his bat does all the talking and on Friday teammate KL Rahul had a unique shut out the noise celebration after reaching the three figure mark in the second ODI against England.Rahul scored 108 off 114 balls here on Friday, following an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:22 IST
When Players Let It Out: KL Rahul's 'shut out the noise' gesture joins unique list of celebrations

His skipper Virat Kohli after one of his Test hundreds, had gestured that his bat does all the talking and on Friday teammate KL Rahul had a unique ''shut out the noise'' celebration after reaching the three figure mark in the second ODI against England.

Rahul scored 108 off 114 balls here on Friday, following an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI. He pointed his bat towards the dressing room before covering his ears to indicate that he didn't pay heed to any critical comments for his failures in the T20 series.

''It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone,'' he told the host broadcasted during the innings break. ''There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise,'' the relief was palpable in his voice.

''I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves. Really happy I was able to build those partnerships with Virat and Rishabh. India ended up making 336 in the second ODI courtesy an scores from Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. ''When me and Virat were batting, we needed anything around 300, so happy with this total. It was a hot day and it was important for us to get a partnership. Really happy with what we have achieved after 50 overs. Scoring runs makes you confident, and that's what you want to do,'' he added. Individuals have different ways of venting their emotions and it could be very different in terms of gestures and context.

When Kohli celebrated in Perth, back in 2018, there was some mild criticism about him missing out on a hundred during the previous Adelaide Test match.

At Perth after a well compiled hundred, Kohli showed the 'sweet spot' (middle of the bat) with his gloves and then gesticulated that for him his bat does the talking.

The normally cool Rahul Dravid during the epic Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001, in a rare show of emotions had pointed his helmet angrily at the Eden Gardens press box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP sees 2,091 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, 1,048 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,84,265, while nine deaths increased the toll to 3,937, a health official said.As many as 1,048 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, tak...

HC directs EC on strict enforcing of covid related SOP in poll-bound TN

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the EC authorities to instruct their subordinates to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs prescribed by the Health department, in view of the recentspurt in covid-19 cases in poll-...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz ads targeting healthy foods (March 24)

A U.S. consumer advocacy group has filed a complaint against food and beverage major Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods including broccoli, salmon and tofu in its advertisements from recent years.The Center for Science in the Publ...

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in first Bahrain GP practice

Max Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Friday as his Red Bull team immediately lived up to expectations that have soared since testing. The Dutch youngster, who was fastest overall ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021