Aditi shoots 74 at Kia Classic golf

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got off to a rather modest start at the Kia Classic golf tournament, carding a two-over 74 in the first round at the Aviara Golf Club here.

Even as the focus this week was the return of Michelle Wie West to action for her first start on the LPGA Tour since June 2019, the player stealing the show was Inbee Park, winner of seven Majors, who shot a bogey free 66.

Though Aditi's scores did not show it, she must have been pleased at finding 12 of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens in regulation. She was let down by the putter as she needed 35 putts for the round.

Inbee Park has never missed the cut and finished runner-up three times at Kia. Classic.

Playing in her first LPGA tournament since the 2019 CME Group Tour Championship, Hyo Joo Kim recorded eight birdies on way to a five-under 67, one behind Inbee Park.

Four players are tied for third at four-under and they are Stephanie Meadow, In Gee Chun, 2020 AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov and Mel Reid.

Wie West battled to a 9-over 81 in her first competitive round in 21 months.

