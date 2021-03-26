Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

Some Premier League managers have called for a ban on heading in training if research shows it leads to dementia, while the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) had urged clubs, leagues and the FA to come up with techniques to monitor training and protect players. In a statement on Friday the Premier League said players taking part in the studies would be fitted with PROTECHT mouthguards, which will collect data to show how the force and frequency of impacts affect the brain and body.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:27 IST
Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpool's and Manchester City's age-group and women's teams while the other is being conducted in partnership with Second Spectrum, the official tracking and analytics provider for the Premier League.

The issue of dementia in the professional game was highlighted by the death of England's Nobby Stiles, who along with many of his 1966 World Cup-winning team mates, including Jack and Bobby Charlton, had been diagnosed with the condition. Some Premier League managers have called for a ban on heading in training if research shows it leads to dementia, while the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) had urged clubs, leagues and the FA to come up with techniques to monitor training and protect players.

In a statement on Friday the Premier League said players taking part in the studies would be fitted with PROTECHT mouthguards, which will collect data to show how the force and frequency of impacts affect the brain and body. The equipment will be fitted with sensors to provide precise measurements and the data will be independently verified.

"The Premier League's focus is to make the game as safe as possible for all players," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said. "We are working with our partners across football to achieve this and the research studies we are undertaking are just one example of our commitment to this important issue.

"We hope the results of this project will contribute to the development of practical guidelines for the professional and adult game in this country." The outcome of the studies will help form guidelines for training at professional and adult football levels.

The Premier League said it had also joined Alzheimer's Society's Sport United Against Dementia campaign, a support group helping people affected by dementia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian reveals she stole mother Kris Jenner's car in high school

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday local time revealed a shocking story of stealing her mother Kris Jenners car during her high school. E News reported that The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently appeared on T...

IRB Infra Board nod to management reorganisation; Kawedia new CFO

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said its board has approved the reorganisation of its management team and Group CFO Anil Yadav has been reassigned as Investors Relations Director of the Group.The board has approved ... reorganisatio...

BJP providing shelter to criminals in Bengal's Purba

The Trinamool Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the BJP of providing shelter to miscreants in parts of West Bengals Purba Medinipur district to create violence on polling days.TMC Rajya Sabha MP Der...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending, income temporarily fall ahead of massive fiscal stimulus

U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded.But the drop in consumer spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021