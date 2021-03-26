Left Menu

Orleans Masters: Saina Nehwal marches to semis after beating Iris Wang

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Orleans Masters after defeating USA's Iris Wang in the quarter-final clash.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:03 IST
Orleans Masters: Saina Nehwal marches to semis after beating Iris Wang
Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Orleans Masters after defeating USA's Iris Wang in the quarter-final clash. Nehwal registered a hard-fought win over Wang 21-19, 17-21, 21-19 in a one-hour long encounter. Wang put up a great fight against Olympic bronze medalist shuttler but she could not get the better of Nehwal. Nehwal started on a high note as she outclassed the American in the first game. Wang came back strong in the second game and claimed the game by 21-17.

The match went into the third game where Nehwal held her nerve to advance to the last four of the competition. In another women's singles quarter-final, Indian shuttler Ira Sharma faced a humiliating defeat against Denmark's Line Christophersen. Danish shuttler defeated Ira in straight games 21-11, 21-8 in just 23 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the semi-finals. Ponnappa and Reddy outclassed England's pair of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-14, 21-18 in the quarter-finals clash that lasted for 41 minutes.

Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prashad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala stormed into the semi-finals after defeating the local pair of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov in a three-game intense clash. The Indian duo came out triumphant despite the French pair staging a comeback in the second game. They won the match by 21-17, 10-21, 22-20 in an encounter that was completed in one hour and three minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

