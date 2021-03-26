Left Menu

Thierry Henry to quit social media in protest against racism and bullying

Former France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on Friday announced that he will leave all the social media platforms until the platforms do more to tackle racism and bullying online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:30 IST
Thierry Henry. Image Credit: ANI

Former France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on Friday announced that he will leave all the social media platforms until the platforms do more to tackle racism and bullying online. Many footballers across the world including Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe (twice), Chelsea's Reece James and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz and others have been subjected to racist abuse online over the past few months.

"Hi Guys, From tomorrow morning I will be removing myself from social media until the people in power are able to regulate their platforms with the same vigour and ferocity that they currently do when you infringe copyright. The sheer volume of racism, bullying and resulting mental torture to individuals is too toxic to ignore. There HAS to be some accountability," Henry said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. "It is far too easy to create an account, use it to bully and harass without consequence and still remain anonymous. Until this changes, I will be disabling my accounts across all social platforms. I'm hoping this happens soon," it added.

Last month, Henry stepped down as coach of Major League Soccer side CF Montreal, citing family reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

