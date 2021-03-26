Left Menu

Soccer-Politics and protest in sport: Have FIFA’s rules changed?

Over the years FIFA has been opposed to players, teams and fans engaging in protests or sloganeering but it seems global soccer's governing body is perhaps now prepared to tolerate a blurring of the line it once drew between politics and sport. On Wednesday, Norway's national team wore t-shirts declaring "Human rights - on and off the pitch" as they lined up before their World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar and the following day, Germany made a similar protest before their qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:53 IST
Soccer-Politics and protest in sport: Have FIFA’s rules changed?

Over the years FIFA has been opposed to players, teams and fans engaging in protests or sloganeering but it seems global soccer's governing body is perhaps now prepared to tolerate a blurring of the line it once drew between politics and sport.

On Wednesday, Norway's national team wore t-shirts declaring "Human rights - on and off the pitch" as they lined up before their World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar and the following day, Germany made a similar protest before their qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg. In both cases, the players made it clear that the protests were aimed at Qatar. The Gulf state is hosting the 2022 World Cup finals and has faced allegations, which it has denied, of poor treatment and a lack of rights for migrant labourers.

Those gestures, in the recent past, would have almost certainly resulted in disciplinary procedures and likely fines from FIFA, but world soccer's governing body said no action would be taken. Over the years FIFA has been opposed to political protests or sloganeering during games or in stadiums.

The regulations restricting the displaying of slogans on shirts or undergarments are contained in Law 4 of the Laws of the Game but broader regulations on political gestures are contained within the Disciplinary and Ethics codes. The rules, however, are less clear about garments worn immediately prior to a game, and FIFA and European governing body UEFA's stance in general has evolved over time.

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler was fined by UEFA in 1997, for displaying a t-shirt supporting sacked local dockers after scoring in a Cup Winners' Cup match. In 2013, Croatian defender Josip Simunic was banned for 10 matches and missed the following year's World Cup after shouting slogans with fans at the end of a game.

“The disciplinary committee took note that the player, together with the crowd, shouted a Croatian salute that was used during World War II by the fascist ‘Ustase’ movement,” FIFA said. In July 2014, FIFA fined the Argentine FA 30,000 CHF ($31,887) after players stood behind a banner bearing the slogan "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine") on the pitch before a Buenos Aires friendly win against Slovenia the previous month.

BLANKET BAN Responding to a number of cases of players raising their shirts to reveal slogans, often harmless messages such as birthday wishes, FIFA's law-making body IFAB adopted a blanket ban.

"To determine what is right and wrong between different countries and cultures is very complicated, so it’s easier to say it’s got no place in the game,” said IFAB board member Jonathan Ford of the Welsh FA. The issue returned though in 2016 when FIFA fined England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, for their use of the poppy to commemorate Armistice day, deeming it to be a political symbol.

The Football Association of Ireland was also fined for displaying a "political symbol" for a badge commemorating the 100th anniversary of an uprising against British rule. Following criticism of the poppy decision, FIFA altered the wording of its laws on player garments to allow the poppy, or similar "permitted slogans, statements or images" if opposing teams and the competition organiser agreed in advance.

Nonetheless, while the wording of FIFA's regulations remain open to subjective interpretation, as is the concept of what is political, slogans have tended to be restricted to official campaigns, such as UEFA's 'Respect', anti-discrimination campaign. FIFA fined and reprimanded Qatar's football federation in 2017 after their players warmed up for the game wearing t-shirts with an image of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to show their support for him.

FIFA's stance shifted further last year when in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in police custody in the United States, some players in Germany's Bundesliga displayed slogans supporting the protest movement. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the players deserve “applause and not a punishment”.

Players in England's Premier League have 'taken the knee' in support of the movement, before games, for the past year and last season wore Black Lives Matter logos on their sleeves -- a gesture supported by the league and football authorities. FIFA took a similar line this week when responding to the Norway protests over Qatar.

“FIFA believes in the freedom of speech, and in the power of football as a force for good,” it said in a statement. “No disciplinary proceedings in relation to this matter will be opened by FIFA.”

($1 = 0.9408 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped Londons FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 higher ...

Millions in Brazil thrown back into poverty as pandemic aid dries up

Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, a 33-year old single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.Sirqueira lives by a landfill less than a mile from the Planalto presidential...

Sterling strengthens, set for 0.4% weekly gain against euro

The pound strengthened on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, with market participants generally upbeat about Britains vaccine rollout and economic outlook.After a meeting of European lead...

Irish court clears Norwegian Air restructuring for take-off

Irelands High Court cleared the way on Friday for Norwegian Air to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May by approving the airlines restructuring scheme. Norwegians survival plan, announced last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021