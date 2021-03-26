Left Menu

Kamalpreet says was initially reluctant to pursue athletics career

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:03 IST
Kamalpreet says was initially reluctant to pursue athletics career

Tokyo Olympics-bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur on Friday said she was earlier reluctant to pursue a career in athletics, considering the poor financial condition of her family and her mother's initial opposition but took it up as her farmer father supported her.

Kaur, who hails from Kabarwala village on the Malout-Abohar national highway in Punjab, booked her Tokyo Olympics berth with a sensational national record throw of 65.06m during the Federation Cup Senior National Championships in Patiala earlier this month.

The 25-year-old eclipsed the nine-year-old earlier national record of 64.76m which was in the name of Olympian and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia.

“Initially, my mother was not willing that I should go out and pursue sports career. I was also given an example of another girl who could not make a mark,'' she told PTI. “But my father (Kuldeep Singh) supported me and when I won medals at national level, they felt hopeful. Now, when I qualified for Olympics, it has given them tremendous happiness,” she said.

Asked if she was hopeful of qualifying for the Olympics, Kaur said, ''I had set my aim to qualify for Olympics. I was praying that I will hit 65m and I made it.

“I have three months time now. I will put my best efforts and work hard in these months and that is the best way to brighten my chances (in the Olympics).'' Coming from a humble background, Kaur recalled how her sports teacher pushed her to realise her potential.

''It was during school days when my sports teacher told me that zone and district level meets were taking place, this was in 2011-12,'' said Kaur. ''He told me to give it a try and I came first in the district. Despite my reluctance to pursue further, he was persistent saying that I have good height and could do well.'' She recalled that she did not want to put additional financial pressure on her father who looked after a joint family and so continued to wear ordinary shoes and compromised on costly food supplements.

''As we live in a joint family, they also had to care of other members. I knew my father could not afford to spend lot of money on me. I used to tell him that I will play in ordinary shoes. But now he is very happy at my achievement,” she said.

Kaur also said that mind set towards girls has changed in the society, but yet a lot needs to be done so that every girl is able to pursue and realise her dreams.

''Girls should be given freedom to pursue their dreams and realise their potential. There is no dearth of talent in our country. Girls, especially from rural areas have abundant talent, they should be motivated to do well,” she said.

On Thursday, Kaur was honoured by the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs. She was presented a cheque for Rs 2 lakh and a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) by SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur in Amritsar.

Former Punjab Cricket Association’s Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier G S Sandhu (retd), who also hails from Kabarwala village, said Kaur was a talented sportsperson who will make India proud at the Olympics.

He also said that she will also put Kabarwala village on the global map.

“Kabarwala is a small village and many people who settled there had migrated from Pakistan after India’s partition,'' said Brig Sandhu, former Vice-President of Indian Hockey Federation and ex Chairman Army Sports Control Board.

''It also produced few sportspersons including Gurbachan Singh who represented India in athletics in 1956 Indo-Pak meet in Lahore,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House watching China closely on forced labor

The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely.The international community, in our view, should oppose Chinas weaponizing of private companies dep...

Sterling strengthens, set for 0.4% weekly gain against euro

The pound strengthened on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, with market participants generally upbeat about Britains vaccine rollout and economic outlook.After a meeting of European lead...

Rajasthan phone tapping case: Delhi Police registers FIR on Shekhawat's complaint

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged phone tapping case in Rajasthan based on a complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, officials said on Friday.The complaint by Shekhawat, who is the Uni...

Bangladesh has developed strong connectivity with India: Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

By Sahil Pandey Bangladesh has developed strong connectivity with its neighbours particularly India, countrys Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said and noted that neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar should join this new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021