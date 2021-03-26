Left Menu

Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

"We won't be defensive or expect any gifts from the European champions, meaning that we will have a go and try to make life difficult for them." Portugal opened their campaign with an unimpressive 1-0 home win over Azerbaijan in Turin but their Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was confident they would produce an improved performance against Serbia.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:32 IST
Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic will head into Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Portugal determined to become his country's all-time top scorer as they look to secure a first competitive win over the European champions.

Mitrovic, who has endured a goal drought at his Premier League club Fulham, came off the bench to score twice in Serbia's comeback 3-2 win over Ireland on Wednesday in their opening Group A match. The brace put him level on 38 goals with late former Yugoslavia striker Stjepan Bobek who played international football from 1946 to 1956 and the 26-year-old Mitrovic aims to set an unmatchable record.

"It would be great to break the record against Portugal but winning the game is more important," Mitrovic told a news conference in Serbia's Stara Pazova training base. "A goal and a clean sheet to go with it would come as icing on the cake but either way, my long-term objective is to set a scoring record that will never be eclipsed.

"The performance against Ireland has given me a shot of confidence because it's so important for every striker to score goals. I went through a rough patch at Fulham but I never lost faith I'd bounce back." Serbia have lost three and drawn as many against the Portuguese and their new coach Dragan Stojkovic said his team would take the game to their rivals after enjoying a victorious debut against the Irish.

"We will reshuffle the team because playing three games in a week is a tough schedule and Portugal will be a very different prospect to Ireland," said the former midfielder who helped Yugoslavia reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals. "We won't be defensive or expect any gifts from the European champions, meaning that we will have a go and try to make life difficult for them."

Portugal opened their campaign with an unimpressive 1-0 home win over Azerbaijan in Turin but their Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was confident they would produce an improved performance against Serbia. "We have a lot of respect for the Serbians because they are a gifted and physical team but we believe in ourselves and our own ability," he said.

"We came here to win. Expectations at home have grown since we won Euro 2018 as we've lifted the bar for ourselves. We will do our best to live up to them although it's not easy heading into every game as favourites." Coach Fernando Santos added: "We will try to keep possession and wear them down, my team has a huge desire to win what should be a dynamic and fast-paced encounter."

The Serbians visit Azerbaijan in their next game on Tuesday while Portugal are away to Luxembourg. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries HIPC initiative based on a preliminary assessment.It provi...

Olympics-Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games-Kyodo

Japans government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this years Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with ...

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021