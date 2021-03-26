Left Menu

It was challenging wicket for bowlers, margin of error was very less: Prasidh

Speedster Prasidh Krishan on Friday said there was very little margin of error for the bowlers on a challenging wicket as Indias attack crumbled in the face of an England onslaught in the second ODI here.Chasing a challenging target of 336, Jonny Bairstow 124 off 112 and Ben Stokes 99 off 52 butchered the Indian bowlers, adding 175 runs off 117 balls as England gunned down the total in just 43.3 overs for a six-wicket win.It was a very good wicket to bat on, no doubt.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:11 IST
It was challenging wicket for bowlers, margin of error was very less: Prasidh

Speedster Prasidh Krishan on Friday said there was very little margin of error for the bowlers on a challenging wicket as India's attack crumbled in the face of an England onslaught in the second ODI here.

Chasing a challenging target of 336, Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52) butchered the Indian bowlers, adding 175 runs off 117 balls as England gunned down the total in just 43.3 overs for a six-wicket win.

''It was a very good wicket to bat on, no doubt. We scored 330-plus and they chased it down in the 44th over. It says it all,'' Prasidh, who returned with figures of 2/58, said during the post-match press conference.

''It was a flat wicket, challenging wicket for bowlers where the margin of error was very, very less... It was an onslaught, we got hit quite bad.'' Defending the total, Indian bowlers looked clueless as England reached 285 for one in 35.1 overs. A mind-boggling 87 runs were scored between the 31st and 35th over with Stokes and Bairstow sharing 17 sixes between them.

''We did have a plan, we did talk about the way they were going about it. We tried our best when we bowled. There were a couple of chances that may have gone our way but we must give them credit for the way they played,'' Prasidh said.

''We must give them credit but 100 percent there is room for improvement for our bowlers as well.'' Prasidh, who just played his 2nd ODI, exuded confidence that his team will bounce back just like they did in the first ODI.

''That's the game of white-ball cricket today. With four outside for the 11 to 40 overs, that's bound to happen. I know we are going to bounce back stronger. ''It was a same situation last game, we did come back and had a great result for us,'' added the Karnataka speedster.

Prasidh was also asked about the possible 'run-out' of Stokes in the 26th over, which wasn't given by the umpires.

''We are not the ones here to make decisions, the right person was sitting there and I think, whatever he did was all that he could do. We are nobody to comment over that,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phone-tapping: Fadnavis says fact-finding report full of fallacies

BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday alleged that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte over the phone-tapping allegations is full of fallacies.Kunte had been asked to submi...

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries HIPC initiative based on a preliminary assessment.It provi...

Olympics-Japan looking to halve number of official travellers to Games-Kyodo

Japans government will begin talks soon on potentially halving the number of official travellers to the country for this years Olympics to around 30,000 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. Citing a source with ...

Pakistani judge orders blasphemy probe against organisers of Women's Day march

A judge in the Pakistani city of Peshawar ordered police on Friday to open an investigation into the organisers of a march marking International Womens Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.Police in Islamabad had previously refused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021